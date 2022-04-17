Barnes & Noble best-sellers Apr 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City Series #1)” by Sarah J. Maas2. “None of This Rocks: A Memoir” by Joe Trohman3. “Court of the Vampire Queen (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Katee Robert 4. “Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Volume 6 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fujita5. “Spy x Family, Vol. 1” by Tatsuya Endo6. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco7. “Recessional: The Death of Free Speech and the Cost of a Free Lunch” by David Mamet8. “Spy x Family, Vol. 4” by Tatsuya Endo9. “The Ballad of Never After (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Stephanie Garber10. “Spy x Family, Vol. 2” by Tatsuya Endo 11. “Spy x Family, Vol. 7” by Tatsuya Endo12. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo13. “The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands” by Coinneach MacLeod14. “Spy x Family, Vol. 5” by Tatsuya Endo15. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover16. “Spy x Family, Vol. 6” by Tatsuya Endo17. “The Investigator” by John Sandford18. “Our Little World: A Novel” by Karen Winn19. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas20. “The Family Plot” by Megan Collins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesStudents claim conditions at WKU residence hall 'unlivable'BGISD superintendent Fields placed on probationKentucky Derby favorite Epicenter raised in Bowling Green2,000-employee battery plant coming to TransparkRichard SmithFormer massage therapist sentenced to nine years in rape caseHugh David RoeTwo dead, three injured in crashOne-time DHS employee expected to plead guilty in child porn caseCameron Pauquette (Koven) Images Videos State News Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined birthday party Ex-WNBA guard pleads not guilty to strangling former partner New details revealed in shooting at candidate's headquarters States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar Attorney: Cowboys player in SUV from which man was shot National News Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting AP News Summary at 1:18 a.m. EDT Police: Arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting; 14 people injured, including nine shot For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo Biden to host Southeast Asian leaders for May 12-13 summit Maine, home of high preschool expulsion, looks to fix that US Army using lessons from Ukraine war to aid own training Gas tax emerges as issue in Alabama governor's race Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Chuck Evans Liquor Outlet 3513 Louisville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)842-6015 Chuck's Wine & Spirits 386 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)781-5923 Allen Co Law Library 201 W Main St, Scottsville, KY 42164 +1(270)237-5836 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView