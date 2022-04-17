1. “House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City Series #1)” by Sarah J. Maas

2. “None of This Rocks: A Memoir” by Joe Trohman

3. “Court of the Vampire Queen (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Katee Robert

4. “Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Volume 6 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fujita

5. “Spy x Family, Vol. 1” by Tatsuya Endo

6. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco

7. “Recessional: The Death of Free Speech and the Cost of a Free Lunch” by David Mamet

8. “Spy x Family, Vol. 4” by Tatsuya Endo

9. “The Ballad of Never After (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Stephanie Garber

10. “Spy x Family, Vol. 2” by Tatsuya Endo

11. “Spy x Family, Vol. 7” by Tatsuya Endo

12. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo

13. “The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands” by Coinneach MacLeod

14. “Spy x Family, Vol. 5” by Tatsuya Endo

15. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

16. “Spy x Family, Vol. 6” by Tatsuya Endo

17. “The Investigator” by John Sandford

18. “Our Little World: A Novel” by Karen Winn

19. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas

20. “The Family Plot” by Megan Collins

