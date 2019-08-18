Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “The Inn” by James Patterson
3. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
4. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware
5. “A Dangerous Man (Elvis Cole and Joe Pike Series #18)” by Robert Crais
6. “The Nickel Boys (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Colson Whitehead
7. “Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes
8. “Outfox (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Sandra Brown
9. “The New Girl (Gabriel Allon Series #19)” by Daniel Silva
10. “Labyrinth (FBI Series #23)” by Catherine Coulter
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover
2. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
4. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by David McCullough
5. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin
6. “Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts.” by Brené Brown
7. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven
8. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo
9. “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino
10. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson
Paperback fiction
and nonfiction
1. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
2. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
3. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 20” by Kohei Horikoshi
4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
5. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
6. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
7. “Beloved” by Toni Morrison
8. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up” by James Rallison
9. “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty
10. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
