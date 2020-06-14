1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
2. “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell
3. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
4. “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander
5. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad
6. “So You Want to Talk about Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
7. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
8. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins
9. “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X. Kendi
10. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois
11. “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown
12. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
13. “The Vanishing Half (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Brit Bennett
14. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
15. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Chris Wallace
16. “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein
17. “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
18. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou
19. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel
20. “Fair Warning (Signed Book)” by Michael Connelly
