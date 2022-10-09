...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
