1. “The Crown of Gilded Bones (Blood and Ash Series #3)” by Jennifer L. Armentrout
2. “A Gambling Man (Signed Book)” by David Baldacci
3. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
4. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” by George W. Bush
5. “Kingdom of the Cursed (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Kerri Maniscalco
6. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
7. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever
8. “Ocean Prey (Signed Book) (Lucas Davenport Series #31)” by John Sandford
9. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8” by Gege Akutami
10. “Crying in H Mart (Signed Book)” by Michelle Zauner
11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
12. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream
13. “Black Ice (Signed Book) (Scot Harvath Series #20)” by Brad Thor
14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami
15. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
16. “The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by William H. McRaven
17. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
18. “The Man Who Lived Underground” by Richard Wright
19. “From Blood and Ash (Blood and Ash Series #1)” by Jennifer L. Armentrout
20. “A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire (Blood and Ash Series #2)” by Jennifer L. Armentrout
