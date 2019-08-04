Hardcover fiction
1. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
3. “The New Girl (Gabriel Allon Series #19)” by Daniel Silva
4. “The Nickel Boys (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Colson Whitehead
5. “Thrawn: Treason (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars)” by Timothy Zahn
6. “Summer of ’69” by Elin Hilderbrand
7. “Window on the Bay (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Debbie Macomber
8. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts
9. “Backlash (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Scot Harvath Series #18)” by Brad Thor
10. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover
2. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCullough
3. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
4. “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
6. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin
7. “America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.” by Steven M. Gillon
8. “American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump” by Tim Alberta
9. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven
10. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo
Paperback fiction and nonfiction
1. “It” by Stephen King
2. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
3. “The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Carey Pietsch (Illustrator)
4. “The Mueller Report” by The Washington Post
5. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
6. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
7. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
8. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
9. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up” by James Rallison
10. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.