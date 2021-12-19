Barnes & Noble best-sellers Dec 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Paul McCartney2. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman3. “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” by Miranda Devine 4. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles6. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers7. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown8. “The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows” by John Koenig9. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4” by Gege Akutami10. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl 11. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.12. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham13. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1" by Koyoharu Gotouge14. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover15. "Wish You Were Here: A Novel" by Jodi Picoult16. "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" by Gege Akutami17. "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)" by Diana Gabaldon18. "Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1" by Tatsuki Fujimoto19. "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" by Nikole Hannah-Jones20. "Taste: My Life Through Food" by Stanley Tucci 