1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Paul McCartney

2. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman

3. “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” by Miranda Devine

4. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy

5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

6. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers

7. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown

8. “The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows” by John Koenig

9. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4” by Gege Akutami

10. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl

11. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

12. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham

13. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1” by Koyoharu Gotouge

14. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

15. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult

16. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami

17. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon

18. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

19. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones

20. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci

Recommended for you