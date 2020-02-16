Hardcover fiction and nonfiction
1. “Crooked River (Special Agent Pendergast Series #19)” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
2. “Golden in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) (In Death Series #50)” by J.D. Robb
3. “The Museum of Desire (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Alex Delaware Series #35)” by Jonathan Kellerman
4. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner
5. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born
6. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
7. “A Minute to Midnight (Atlee Pine Series #2)” by David Baldacci
8. “Treason (Stone Barrington Series #52)” by Stuart Woods
9. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel
10. “Blue Moon (Jack Reacher Series #24)” by Lee Child
Paperbacks
1. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 23” by Kohei Horikoshi
2. “To Shake the Sleeping Self: A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret” by Jedidiah Jenkins
3. “The Lost Man” by Jane Harper
4. “The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher” by Andrzej Sapkowski
5. “We Must Be Brave” by Frances Liardet
6. “Sword of Destiny (Witcher Series)” by Andrzej Sapkowski
7. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
9. “Little Women (Barnes & Noble Classics Series)” by Louisa May Alcott
10. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult
