1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Paul McCartney
2. “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling and Jim Field
3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
4. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom
5. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Signed Book) (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
7. “Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16)” by Jeff Kinney
8. “State of Terror: A Novel” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny
9. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
10. “Fear No Evil (Alex Cross Series #27)” by James Patterson
11. “Once Upon a Broken Heart” by Stephanie Garber
12. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy
13. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
14. “Virgil Abloh. Nike. ICONS” by Virgil Abloh
15. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
16. “The Dark Hours (Harry Bosch Series #23 and Renée Ballard Series #4)” by Michael Connelly
17. “Our Journey Together” by Donald J. Trump
18. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
19. “Apples Never Fall (Signed Book)” by Liane Moriarty
20. “The Midwest Survival Guide: How We Talk, Love, Work, Drink, and Eat ... Everything with Ranch” by Charlie Berens