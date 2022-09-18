Barnes & Noble best-sellers Sep 18, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King 4. “Holding the Line: Inside the Nation’s Preeminent US Attorney’s Office and Its Battle with the Trump Justice Department” by Geoffrey Berman5. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas6. “The Ballad of Never After” by Stephanie Garber7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover8. “Rolling Stone September 2022: Harry Styles” by Rolling Stone LLC9. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover 11. “Marple: Twelve New Mysteries” by Agatha Christie, Naomi Alderman, Leigh Bardugo, Alyssa Cole and Lucy Foley12. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco13. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir14. “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook” by Ellen Marie Wiseman15. “Court of the Vampire Queen (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Katee Robert16. “A Court of Mist and Fury (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas17. “The Leaf Thief (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Alice Hemming and Nicola Slater (illustrator)18. “A Court of Frost and Starlight (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series)” by Sarah J. Maas19. “The Stolen Hours” by Allen Eskens20. “Oh! So Curious About Tattoos" by Victor Ledesma and Corey Miller (illustrator) 