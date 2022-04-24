Barnes & Noble best-sellers Apr 24, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Good Eats: The Final Years (Signed Book)” by Alton Brown2. “I Want to Be a Nurse When I Grow Up (Signed Book)” by Nurse Blake and Timmy Bauer3. “Dream Town (Archer Series #3)” by David Baldacci 4. “Carrie Soto Is Back: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid5. “Spy x Family, Vol. 1” by Tatsuya Endo6. “Spy x Family, Vol. 2” by Tatsuya Endo7. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover9. “Spy x Family, Vol. 5” by Tatsuya Endo10. “Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Volume 6 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fujita 11. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid12. “House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City Series #1)” by Sarah J. Maas13. “One Piece Box Set 2: Skypeia and Water Seven: Volumes 24-46 with Premium” by Eiichiro Oda14. “Spy x Family, Vol. 7” by Tatsuya Endo15. “Spy x Family, Vol. 6” by Tatsuya Endo16. “In the Blood (Signed Book) (Terminal List Series #5)” by Jack Carr17. “The Bullet That Missed (Thursday Murder Club Series #3)” by Richard Osman18. “The Scum Villain’s Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 2” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu and Xiao Tong Kong19. “The Family Plot” by Megan Collins20. “There Are Moms Way Worse Than You: Irrefutable Proof That You Are Indeed a Fantastic Parent” by Glenn Boozan and Priscilla Witte Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG woman suspected of stealing from companyFormer top WKU official Wilkins sues universityGreenview planning 72-bed hospital along Lovers LaneKyle Nicholas BakerKodie Lee CardwellConnie SimpsonKodie Lee Cardwell'Café Kindness' comes to downtownAllen County superintendent apologizes for 'offensive' surveyJohn Robert Kirkpatrick Images Videos State News Kentucky man gets life term in killing of Illinois deputy Kentucky State Police hold fundraiser for Special Olympics Kentucky gov asks input, weighing action on medical cannabis Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics Federal judge blocks restrictive Kentucky abortion law that forced state’s 2 remaining clinics to halt procedure National News AP News Summary at 1:26 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: April 24, hostage rescue mission fails AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line POLITICAL NEWS Trump's Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash McCarthy's push to ascend to House speaker relies on Trump California authorities seize nearly 100 pounds of fentanyl Police ID Maryland man shot in incident at Peru envoy's home John DiStaso, 'dean' of NH political reporters, dies at 68 Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 2545 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)782-6981 Website Spillway Bar & Grill 2195 Old Louisville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)842-9104 Website Kentucky Downs 5629 Nashville Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 +1(270)586-3773 Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView