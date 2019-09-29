Hardcover fiction
1. “The Institute” by Stephen King
2. “The Testaments (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Margaret Atwood
3. “Lethal Agent (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Mitch Rapp Series #18)” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
5. “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson
6. “The Titanic Secret (Isaac Bell Series #11)” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul
7. “A Better Man (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #15)” by Louise Penny
8. “Land of Wolves (Walt Longmire Series #15)” by Craig Johnson
9. “The Girl Who Lived Twice (Millennium Series #6)” by David Lagercrantz
10. “Vendetta in Death (In Death Series #49)” by J.D. Robb
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell
2. “The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America” by Bill O’Reilly
3. “Permanent Record” by Edward Snowden
4. “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” by Jim Mattis
5. “Educated” by Tara Westover
6. “The Oracle: The Jubilean Mysteries Unveiled” by Jonathan Cahn
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
8. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
9. “What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence” by Stephen A. Schwarzman
10. “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey
Paperback fiction and nonfiction
1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
2. “The Great Alone: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah
3. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult
4. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
5. “It” by Stephen King
6. “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King
7. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
8. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
9. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
10. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up” by James Rallison
