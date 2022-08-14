Barnes & Noble best-sellers Aug 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy2. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover3. “84, Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff 4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover5. “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” by Olivia Newton-John6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover7. “Rise of the Fourth Reich: Confronting COVID Fascism with a New Nuremberg Trial, So This Never Happens Again” by Steve Deace and Daniel Horowitz8. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens10. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” by Shea Ernshaw 11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto12. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds13. “Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector’s Edition (Signed Book)” by Casey McQuiston14. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood15. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover16. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas17. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid18. “All Good People Here: A Novel” by Ashley Flowers19. “56 Days” by Catherine Ryan Howard20. “The Sandman Book Two” by Neil Gaiman, Kelly Jones (illustrator) and Mike Dringenberg (illustrator) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG woman admits guilt in overdose deathLogan Aluminum to embark on $249.8 million expansion projectKenneth Lee BurchColter ColeCharges against three men in Hart slaying go to grand juryDillard Road subdivision plan OK'dReport projects Warren County growth to ramp upTwo arrested in BG on human trafficking chargesBGHS renovations remain on schedulePaul Edward Heltsley Images Videos State News Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter Kentucky city seeks to help residents buy vacant properties Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health Governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance Cause sought for Indiana house explosion that killed 3 National News AP News Summary at 1:36 a.m. EDT Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT AP News Summary at 10:38 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors Kentucky city seeks to help residents buy vacant properties Lafayette Mayor-President completes 21-day rehab program Some ships push back at rules requiring slowdown for whales Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Joan Pendley, Realtor: RE/MAX 2530 Scottsville Rd. Suite 101, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)781-6000 Website J B Electric 925 Searcy Way, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)793-0189 Website Bowling Green Country Club 251 Beech Bend Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)842-4581 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView