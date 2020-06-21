1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
2. “28 Summers (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton
4. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump Ph.D.
5. “Antiracist Baby (Board Book)” by Ibram X. Kendi and Ashley Lukashevsky
6. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
7. “The Vanishing Half (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Brit Bennett
8. “Why Men Love B------: From Doormat to Dreamgirl-A Woman’s Guide to Holding Her Own in a Relationship” by Sherry Argov
9. “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
10. “Deacon King Kong (Oprah’s Book Club)” by James McBride
11. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
12. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad
13. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois
14. “So You Want to Talk about Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
15. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins
16. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
17. “The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad (Signed Book)” by Mike Birbiglia
18. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
19. “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin
20. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
