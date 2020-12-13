1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
2. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Exclusive Gift Edition) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
3. “The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek
4. “5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas” by Jimmy Fallon and Rich Deas
5. “A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection” by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss
6. “Talking to GOATs: The Moments You Remember and the Stories You Never Heard” by Jim Gray
7. “Beautiful Boards: 50 Amazing Snack Boards for Any Occasion” by Maegan Brown
8. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott
9. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
10. “Accidentally Wes Anderson” by Wally Koval
11. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House (Signed Book)” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz
12. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook (Signed Book)” by Ina Garten
13. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
14. “Cat Kid Comic Club (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dav Pilkey
15. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann
16. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition (includes blue-eyed boy scout elf)” by Carol V. Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell
17. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline
18. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May
19. “Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything” by Wizards RPG Team
20. “The Last Days of John Lennon” by James Patterson
