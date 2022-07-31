...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, north central Kentucky,
northwest Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the
following counties, in east central Kentucky, Boyle, Garrard,
Jessamine, Madison and Mercer. In north central Kentucky,
Breckinridge, Hardin, Larue, Nelson and Washington. In northwest
Kentucky, Ohio. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren,
Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green,
Hart, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson,
Taylor and Warren.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Period of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the
watch area. Rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour will be
possible and bring a flash flood threat to portions of
central and southern Kentucky Sunday and Sunday night. Areas
that see repeated rounds of thunderstorm activity will be
most susceptible to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
&&