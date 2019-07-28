Hardcover fiction
1. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
2. “The New Girl (Gabriel Allon Series)” by Daniel Silva
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “The Nickel Boys (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Colson Whitehead
5. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand
6. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts
7. “Window on the Bay (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Debbie Macomber
8. “Backlash (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Scot Harvath Series #18)” by Brad Thor
9. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert
10. “Mrs. Everything (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Jennifer Weiner
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover
2. “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino
3. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by David McCullough
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
6. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin
7. “America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.” by Steven M. Gillon
8. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo
9. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven
10. “Everything Is F-----: A Book about Hope” by Mark Manson
Paperback fiction and nonfiction
1. “The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Carey Pietsch (Illustrator)
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
3. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
4. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
5. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
6. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up” by James Rallison
7. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
8. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead
9. “The Mueller Report” by The Washington Post
10. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham
