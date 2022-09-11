Barnes & Noble best-sellers Sep 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy2. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King 4. “Rolling Stone September 2022: Harry Styles” by Rolling Stone LLC5. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas6. “The Final Gambit (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series #3)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes7. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover10. “Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution” by R.F. Kuang 11. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” by Bernard Waber12. “The Ballad of Never After (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Stephanie Garber13. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover14. “Sit Up Straight: Futureproof Your Body Against Chronic Pain with 12 Simple Movements” by Vinh Pham and Jeff O’Connell15. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo16. “The Leaf Thief (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Alice Hemming and Nicola Slater (illustrator)17. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid18. “Verity (Collector’s Edition)” by Colleen Hoover19. “The Stolen Hours” by Allen Eskens20. “Belladonna (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Adalyn Grace Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWrap project moves ahead with new managersMissing helicopter, pilot located near Mammoth CaveNew fiber internet option coming to Bowling GreenJaleigh Paige McIntyreJames "Red" Whittaker Jr.Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probeBG man gets five-year sentence in federal child porn caseJesse 'Roger' ChitwoodWCSO investigating suspicious deathCause of helicopter crash under investigation Images Videos State News University of Kentucky professor arrested on incest charge Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting Editorial Roundup: Kentucky University student shot, 10 injured during party altercation Crews begin mowing along highways in western Kentucky National News AP News Summary at 3:09 a.m. EDT US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd part of daytime TV makeover POLITICAL NEWS Jill Biden shares memories of 9/11 as wife, sister, more GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party California congresswoman reports 2 firearms stolen from home GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Thomas R Hunt Autioneers Inc 1053 Lovers Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)784-8094 Website J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels & Crematory 820 Lovers Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)392-0891 Website B.G. Mobile Mechanic PO Box 51574, Bowling Green, KY 42102 +1(270)799-1189 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView