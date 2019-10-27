Hardcover fiction
1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
2. “The Night Fire (Harry Bosch Series #22 and Renée Ballard Series #3)” by Michael Connelly
3. “The 19th Christmas (Women’s Murder Club Series #19)” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
4. “The Institute” by Stephen King
5. “Ninth House (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Leigh Bardugo
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
7. “Bloody Genius (Virgil Flowers Series #12)” by John Sandford
8. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
9. “The Water Dancer (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
10. “The Testaments (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Margaret Atwood
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Me” by Elton John
2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” by Ree Drummond
3. “I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By” by Hoda Kotb
4. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow
5. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow
6. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell
7. “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years” by Julie Andrews
8. “The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America” by Bill O’Reilly
9. “Inside Out” by Demi Moore
10. “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” by Bill Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.