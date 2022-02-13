Barnes & Noble best-sellers Feb 13, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” by Shea Ernshaw2. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins3. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer 4. “The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman5. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman6. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover8. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 6” by Koyoharu Gotouge9. “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman10. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco 11. “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf12. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 10” by Koyoharu Gotouge13. “Court (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Crave Series #4)” by Tracy Wolff14. “Reminders of Him: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover15. “Maus I & II Paperback Box Set” by Art Spiegelman16. “The War of Two Queens (Blood and Ash Series #4)” by Jennifer L. Armentrout17. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover18. “The Family Chao (Barnes & Noble Book Club Pick)” by Lan Samantha Chang19. “Abandoned in Death (In Death Series #54)” by J.D. Robb20. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWCSO investigates apparent murder/suicidePolice: Four pounds of cocaine seized during arrestRicky Lloyd AusbrooksDr. Randall CappsKimberly Ann Johnson (Bridges)Bowling Green's 'Running Man' rememberedMark BaseheartFormer Edmonson teacher pleads guilty in undercover sex casePlan in place for new-look 2022 electionJohn Allen Conrad Images Videos State News Louisville area travelers helped inspire ‘Come From Away’ Southern Indiana veteran finds healing through art, nature Judge hears arguments in Kentucky redistricting case Food service training boosts Kentucky inmates’ job prospects Landlords finding ways to evict after getting rental aid National News US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea Christian Siriano's latest show part matrix, bygone times AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST Today in History AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST POLITICAL NEWS Lawmakers expand budget plan to stem violence, spur economy Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion Former Ohio House Speaker William Batchelder dies at 79 Missouri Senate looks for 'magic path' on redistricting Lawmaker who doubts Biden win enters Wisconsin governor race Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Super 8 250 Cumberland Trace Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)781-9594 South Central Kentucky Cultural Center 200 W Water St, Glasgow, KY 42141 +1(270)651-9792 Website Double J Stables And Horsemans Campground +1(800)730-4773 Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView