1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins

2. “Fair Warning (Signed Book)” by Michael Connelly

3. “Hideaway: A Novel” by Nora Roberts

4. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

5.”Lost Spells (Signed Book)” by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris

6. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad

7. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham

8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle

9. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner

10. “Traffic Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Filling Your Websites and Funnels with Your Dream Customers” by Russell Brunson

11. “Girls of Summer: A Novel” by Nancy Thayer

12. “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell

13. “Wrath of Poseidon (Signed Book)” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell

14. “Walk the Wire (Amos Decker Series #6)” by David Baldacci

15. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo

16. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King

17. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney

18. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

19. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss

20. “The Mother-in-Law” by Sally Hepworth

