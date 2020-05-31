1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins
2. “Fair Warning (Signed Book)” by Michael Connelly
3. “Hideaway: A Novel” by Nora Roberts
4. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
5.”Lost Spells (Signed Book)” by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris
6. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad
7. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
9. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
10. “Traffic Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Filling Your Websites and Funnels with Your Dream Customers” by Russell Brunson
11. “Girls of Summer: A Novel” by Nancy Thayer
12. “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell
13. “Wrath of Poseidon (Signed Book)” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell
14. “Walk the Wire (Amos Decker Series #6)” by David Baldacci
15. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
16. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
17. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
18. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
19. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss
20. “The Mother-in-Law” by Sally Hepworth
