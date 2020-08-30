1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
2. “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” by Brian Stelter
3. “Do You Feel Like I Do? (Signed Book)” by Peter Frampton
4. “His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham
5. “Sunny the Bunny: Goes to Camp” by Jace Higgins and Paige Bekish
6. “Squeeze Me: A novel” by Carl Hiaasen
7. “The One and Only Ivan (Newbery Medal Winner)” by Katherine Applegate and Patricia Castelao
8. “Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues (Signed Book)” by Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson
9. “The 99 Percent Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design (Signed Book)” by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
10. “The Exiles: A Novel (Signed Book)” by Christina Baker Kline
11. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown
12. “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” by Michael Cohen
13. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
14. “The Noel Letters (Signed Book)” by Richard Paul Evans
15. “2030: How Today’s Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything” by Mauro F. Guillen
16. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
17. “Publication Manual of the American Psychological Association: 7th Edition, 2020 Copyright” by American Psychological Association
18. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
19. “Grime and Punishment (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #9)” by Dav Pilkey
20. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
