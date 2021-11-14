1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set)” by Paul McCartney

2. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon

3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert

4. “Lore Olympus: Volume One (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Rachel Smythe

5. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham

6. “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert

7. “Will” by Will Smith

8. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

9. “The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories from Scotland (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish

10. “Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16)” by Jeff Kinney

11. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

12. “Children of Dune” by Frank Herbert

13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami

15. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel (Signed Book)” by Mitch Albom

16. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade

17. “Perspectives (Cat Kid Comic Club Series #2) (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dav Pilkey

18. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl

19. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy

20. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly

