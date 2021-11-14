1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set)” by Paul McCartney
2. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
4. “Lore Olympus: Volume One (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Rachel Smythe
5. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
6. “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert
7. “Will” by Will Smith
8. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
9. “The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories from Scotland (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish
10. “Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16)” by Jeff Kinney
11. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
12. “Children of Dune” by Frank Herbert
13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami
15. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel (Signed Book)” by Mitch Albom
16. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade
17. “Perspectives (Cat Kid Comic Club Series #2) (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dav Pilkey
18. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl
19. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy
20. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly