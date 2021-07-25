1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

2. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker

3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

4. “Lore Olympus: Volume Two” by Rachel Smythe

5. “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela Duckworth

6. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry

7. “Lore Olympus: Volume One (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Rachel Smythe

8. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters and Larry Wayne

9. “Demon Slayer Complete Box Set: Includes volumes 1-23 with premium” by Koyoharu Gotouge

10. “Black Ice (Signed Book) (Scot Harvath Series #20)” by Brad Thor

11. “The Other Passenger” by Louise Candlish

12. “False Witness (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Karin Slaughter

13. “Creativity, Inc.: Overcoming the Unseen Forces That Stand in the Way of True Inspiration” by Ed Catmull and Amy Wallace

14. “The Cellist (Gabriel Allon Series #21)” by Daniel Silva

15. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

16. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 6” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

17. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

18. “This Bright Future: A Memoir (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Bobby Hall

19. “Book of Accidents (Signed Book)” by Chuck Wendig

20. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King