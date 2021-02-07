1. “Just as I Am” by Cicely Tyson
2. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman
3. “The Four Winds: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah
4. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas
5. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta
6. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
7. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart
8. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry
9. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Exclusive Gift Edition) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
10. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab
11. “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson
12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
13. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
14. “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats
15. “The Duke and I (Bridgerton Series #1) (TV Tie-in)” by Julia Quinn
16. “Send for Me: A novel” by Lauren Fox
17. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 5” by Gege Akutami
18. “Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!” by Robert T. Kiyosaki
19. “The Russian (Michael Bennett Series #13)” by James Patterson and James O. Born
20. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
