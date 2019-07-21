Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts
3. “The New Girl (Gabriel Allon Series #19)” by Daniel Silva
4. “Summer of ’69” by Elin Hilderbrand
5. “Sophia, Princess Among Beasts” by James Patterson
6. “Backlash (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Scot Harvath Series #18)” by Brad Thor
7. “Mrs. Everything (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Jennifer Weiner
8. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert
9. “Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis
10. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover
2. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by David McCullough
3. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
4. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
6. “America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.” by Steven M. Gillon
7. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo
8. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven
9. “Everything Is F-----: A Book about Hope” by Mark Manson
10. “Howard Stern Comes Again” by Howard Stern
Paperback fiction and nonfiction
1. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
3. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
4. “The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Carey Pietsch (Illustrator)
5. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
6. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
7. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up” by James Rallison
8. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham
9. “The Mueller Report” by The Washington Post
10. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr
