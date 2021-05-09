1. “The One and Only Sparkella” by Channing Tatum and Kim Barnes
2. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
3. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club Series #21)” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
5. “Realm Breaker (Signed Book)” by Victoria Aveyard
6. “Persist (Signed Book)” by Elizabeth Warren
7. “Shadow and Bone (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #1)” by Leigh Bardugo
8. “The Tyranny of Big Tech” by Josh Hawley
9. “The Bench” by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Christian Robinson
10. “Project Hail Mary (Signed Book)” by Andy Weir
11. “Summer on the Bluffs (Signed Book)” by Sunny Hostin
12. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story (Signed Book)” by Michael Lewis
13. “Hour of the Witch (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Chris Bohjalian
14. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
15. “Siege and Storm (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #2)” by Leigh Bardugo
16. “Ruin and Rising (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #3)” by Leigh Bardugo
17. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard
18. “S.” by J. J. Abrams and Doug Dorst
19. “World of Wonders” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
20. “Sooley” by John Grisham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.