Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts
3. “Summer of ’69” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “Backlash (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Scot Harvath Series #18)” by Brad Thor
5. “Mrs. Everything (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Jennifer Weiner
6. “Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis
7. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert
8. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel
9. “Tom Clancy Enemy Contact” by Tom Clancy and Mike Maden
10. “Queen Bee” by Dorothea Benton Frank
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by David McCullough
2. “Educated” by Tara Westover
3. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
4. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
6. “Howard Stern Comes Again” by Howard Stern
7. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven
8. “Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation” by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw
9. “Everything Is F-----: A Book about Hope” by Mark Manson
10. “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777” by Rick Atkinson
Paperback fiction and nonfiction
1. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
3. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
5. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
6. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham
7. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up” by James Rallison
8. “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch” by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
9. “Hope Rides Again (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Obama Biden Mystery #2)” by Andrew Shaffer
10. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles
