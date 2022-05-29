1. “Heartstopper, Volume 2” by Alice Oseman

2. “Heartstopper, Volume 1” by Alice Oseman

3. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss

4. “Heartstopper, Volume 3” by Alice Oseman

5. “Heartstopper, Volume 4” by Alice Oseman

6. “PlantYou: 140+ Ridiculously Easy, Amazingly Delicious Plant-Based Oil-Free Recipes” by Carleigh Bodrug and Will Bulsiewicz

7. “The War of Two Queens (Blood and Ash Series #4)” by Jennifer L. Armentrout

8. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds

9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 11” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

11. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

12. “Here’s the Deal: A Memoir” by Kellyanne Conway

13. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

14. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham

15. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

16. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo

17. “Chain of Thorns (Last Hours Series #3)” by Cassandra Clare

18. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

19. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts

20. “The Hotel Nantucket (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand

