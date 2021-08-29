1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon

2. “The Madness of Crowds (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #17)” by Louise Penny

3. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

4. “Nana, Vol. 1” by Ai Yazawa

5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

6. “Nowhere for Very Long: The Unexpected Road to an Unconventional Life” by Brianna Madia

7. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones

8. “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans

9. “Punk 57” by Penelope Douglas

10. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

11. “Hooky (Signed Book)” by Miriam Bonastre Tur

12. “Bending Reality: How to Make the Impossible Probable” by Victoria Song

13. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

14. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

15. “Lightning Strike (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by William Kent Krueger

16. “Golden Girl (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Elin Hilderbrand

17. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set)” by Paul McCartney

18. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham

19. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

20. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover