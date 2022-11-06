Barnes & Noble best-sellers Barnes & Noble best-sellers Nov 6, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover2. “Stellarlune (Keeper of the Lost Cities #9)” by Shannon Messenger3. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry 4. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh5. “Sugar and Spice and Everything Mice” by Annie Silvestro6. “The Cloisters” by Katy Hays7. “Vagabond” by Takehiko Inoue7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover8. “A Light in the Flame” by Jennifer L. Armentrout9. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover10. “Spare” by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex 11.“Triple Cross: The Greatest Alex Cross Thriller Since Kiss the Girls” by James Patterson12. “Blookmarked” by Tracy Deonn13. “The Scum Villain’s Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu14. “The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey” by Serena Burdick15. “Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself” by William W. Li16. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” by John Grisham17. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono18. “All About Cookies: A Milk Bar Baking Book” by Christina Tosi19. “The Unofficial Sims Cookbook: From Baked Alaska to Silly Gummy Bear Pancakes, 85+ Recipes to Satisfy the Hunger Need” by Taylor O’Halloran20. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBGPD investigates shooting, arrests man near sceneCharges added in Cumberland Trace shooting caseBG school board candidate withdraws from electionCharles Ray 'Charlie' CardwellJames "Jim" Hazel Sr.Purples, Raiders, Cougars top All-SKY Large School picksClarence "Coach" ThomasTwo charged after BGPD investigates rape caseKy. Supreme Court election pits two local candidatesChanda Renee Sutton (Whitlow) Images Videos State News Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash Ky officials warn of 'slick smelly' chicken offal spill $2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements Federal agencies investigating fatal plane crash in Kentucky National News Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils AP News Summary at 1:37 a.m. EDT Duran Duran stumbles, Pat Benatar roars into Rock Hall Philadelphia police say 9 wounded in shooting outside bar AP News in Brief at 12:09 a.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option' Carter Center to monitor midterms in Georgia's Fulton County GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger Probation for wife of ex-Española official in election case Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Leitchfield Exterminating Inc 1150 State St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)796-1704 Website Gary Force Paint and Body 311 Vanderbilt DR, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)796-3000 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView