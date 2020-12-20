1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
2. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil and Fumi Nakamura
3. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten
4. “Hamnet (Women’s Prize for Fiction Winner)” by Maggie O’Farrell
5. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott
6. “The MeatEater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival” by Steven Rinella
7. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
8. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz
9. “A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection” by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss
10. “Thursday Murder Club: A Novel” by Richard Osman
11. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline
12. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg
13. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
14. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
15. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
16. “Cat Kid Comic Club (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dav Pilkey
17. “Never Feed a Yeti Spaghetti” by Make Believe Ideas
18. “The Bookwanderers (Pages & Co. Series #1)” by Anna James and Paola Escobar
19. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
20. “The Deep End (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #15)” by Jeff Kinney
