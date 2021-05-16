1. “Yearbook” by Seth Rogen

2. “While Justice Sleeps (Signed Book)” by Stacey Abrams

3. “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections” by Mollie Hemingway

4. “S.” by J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst

5. “Billie Eilish” by Billie Eilish

6. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

7. “DBT For Dummies” by Gillian Galen and Blaise Aguirre

8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

9. “The Happiest Man on Earth: The Beautiful Life of an Auschwitz Survivor” by Eddie Jaku

10. “Shadow and Bone (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #1)” by Leigh Bardugo

11. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

12. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

13. “Siege and Storm (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #2)” by Leigh Bardugo

14. “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren

15. “The Devil May Dance (Signed Book)” by Jake Tapper

16. “Ruin and Rising (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #3)” by Leigh Bardugo

17. “That Summer (Signed Book)” by Jennifer Weiner

18. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry

19. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss

20. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II” by Daniel James Brown