1. “Yearbook” by Seth Rogen
2. “While Justice Sleeps (Signed Book)” by Stacey Abrams
3. “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections” by Mollie Hemingway
4. “S.” by J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst
5. “Billie Eilish” by Billie Eilish
6. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
7. “DBT For Dummies” by Gillian Galen and Blaise Aguirre
8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
9. “The Happiest Man on Earth: The Beautiful Life of an Auschwitz Survivor” by Eddie Jaku
10. “Shadow and Bone (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #1)” by Leigh Bardugo
11. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover
12. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
13. “Siege and Storm (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #2)” by Leigh Bardugo
14. “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren
15. “The Devil May Dance (Signed Book)” by Jake Tapper
16. “Ruin and Rising (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #3)” by Leigh Bardugo
17. “That Summer (Signed Book)” by Jennifer Weiner
18. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
19. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss
20. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II” by Daniel James Brown
