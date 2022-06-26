Barnes & Noble best-sellers Jun 26, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy: The Summer I Turned Pretty; It’s Not Summer Without You; We’ll Always Have Summer” by Jenny Han2. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)” by Jenny Han3. “It’s Not Summer Without You (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #2)” by Jenny Han 4. “We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #3)” by Jenny Han5. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Gabrielle Zevin6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens8. “What’s Your Problem?: To Solve Your Toughest Problems, Change the Problems You Solve” by Thomas Wedell-Wedellsborg9. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover 11. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid12. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin13. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry14. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover15. “Blue by You” by Larry B. Gildersleeve16. "Sparring Partners" by John Grisham17. "Berserk Deluxe, Volume 1" by Kentaro Miura and Jason DeAngelis18. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover19. "My Killer Vacation" by Tessa Bailey20. "Spy x Family, Vol. 2" by Tatsuya Endo 