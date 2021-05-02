1. “The Shadow and Bone Trilogy Boxed Set: Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising” by Leigh Bardugo
2. “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope (Signed Book)” by Carmelo Anthony
3. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever
4. “S.” by J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst
5. “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived (Signed Book)” by Leslie Jordan
6. “Sooley” by John Grisham
7. “1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows: A Memoir (Signed Book)” by Ai Weiwei
8. “The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God (Signed Book)” by Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Vuolo
9. “Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age (Signed Book)” by Amy Klobuchar
10. “The Terminal List” by Jack Carr
11. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1” by Koyoharu Gotouge
12. “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” by Steven E. Koonin
13. “Six of Crows Boxed Set: Six of Crows, Crooked Kingdom” by Leigh Bardugo
14. “Shadow and Bone (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #1)” by Leigh Bardugo
15. “Taste: My Life Through Food (Signed Book)” by Stanley Tucci
16. “Greater Good (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy Trilogy #2)” by Timothy Zahn
17. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry
18. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club Series #21)” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
19. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
20. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami
