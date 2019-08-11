Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
3. “The Inn” by James Patterson
4. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware
5. “The Nickel Boys (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Colson Whitehead
6. “The New Girl (Gabriel Allon Series #19)” by Daniel Silva
7. “Labyrinth (FBI Series #23)” by Catherine Coulter
8. “Dark Age (Red Rising Series #5)” by Pierce Brown
9. “Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis
10. “Summer of ’69” by Elin Hilderbrand
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover
2. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
4. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by David McCullough
5. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin
6. “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino
7. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo
8. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven
9. “America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.” by Steven M. Gillon
10. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson
Paperback fiction
and nonfiction
1. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
2. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
3. “Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
4. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
5. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up” by James Rallison
6. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
7. “The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Carey Pietsch (Illustrator)
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
9. “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman
10. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.