1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
2. “The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek
3. “I Would Leave Me If I Could” by Halsey
4. “A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection” by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss
5. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War” by John “Chick” Donohue and J.T. Molloy
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly
8. “Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other” by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish
9. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
10. “First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country” by Thomas E. Ricks
11. “Unlocked (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #8.5)” by Shannon Messenger
12. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott
13. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney
14. “Cain’s Jawbone: A Novel Problem” by Ernest Powys Mathers
15. “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho
16. “And the People Stayed Home (Family Book, Coronavirus Kids Book, Nature Book)” by Kitty O’Meara
17. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich
18. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten
19. “Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America” by Stacey Abrams
20. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Isabel Wilkerson
