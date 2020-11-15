1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama

2. “The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek

3. “I Would Leave Me If I Could” by Halsey

4. “A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection” by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss

5. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War” by John “Chick” Donohue and J.T. Molloy

6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey

7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly

8. “Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other” by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish

9. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham

10. “First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country” by Thomas E. Ricks

11. “Unlocked (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #8.5)” by Shannon Messenger

12. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott

13. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney

14. “Cain’s Jawbone: A Novel Problem” by Ernest Powys Mathers

15. “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho

16. “And the People Stayed Home (Family Book, Coronavirus Kids Book, Nature Book)” by Kitty O’Meara

17. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich

18. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten

19. “Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America” by Stacey Abrams

20. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Isabel Wilkerson

