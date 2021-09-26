1. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa
2. “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman and Loren Long
3. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe
4. “No Longer Human” by Osamu Dazai and Csamu Dazai
5. “Rebel’s Creed” by Daniel Greene
6. “Under the Whispering Door (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by TJ Klune
7. “A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century: Evolution and the Challenges of Modern Life” by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein
8. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
9. “Birnbaum’s 2022 Walt Disney World: The Official Vacation Guide” by Birnbaum Guides
10. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
11. “Gustavo, the Shy Ghost (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Flavia Z. Drago
12. “Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You: Poems” by Misha Collins
13. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen
14. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark (Signed Book)” by Cassandra Peterson
15. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
16. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
17. “Kingdom of the Cursed (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Kerri Maniscalco
18. “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” by Lynette Rice
19. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
20. “Crazy Faith: It’s Only Crazy Until It Happens (Signed Book)” by Michael Todd