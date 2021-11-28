1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Paul McCartney

2. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon

3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham

4. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy

5. “Fear No Evil (Alex Cross Series #27)” by James Patterson

6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel (Signed Book)” by Mitch Albom

7. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

8. “The Dark Hours (Harry Bosch Series #23 and Renée Ballard Series #4)” by Michael Connelly

9. “Mercy (Signed Book) (Atlee Pine Series #4)” by David Baldacci

10. “One Piece: Pirate Recipes” by Sanji

11. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones

12. “The Christmas Pig” by J. K. Rowling and Jim Field

13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

14. “Dune” by Frank Herbert

15. “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl

16. “Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16)” by Jeff Kinney

17. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks

18. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

19. “State of Terror: A Novel” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny

20. “Spy x Family, Vol. 2” by Tatsuya Endo

