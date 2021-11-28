1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Paul McCartney
2. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
4. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy
5. “Fear No Evil (Alex Cross Series #27)” by James Patterson
6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel (Signed Book)” by Mitch Albom
7. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
8. “The Dark Hours (Harry Bosch Series #23 and Renée Ballard Series #4)” by Michael Connelly
9. “Mercy (Signed Book) (Atlee Pine Series #4)” by David Baldacci
10. “One Piece: Pirate Recipes” by Sanji
11. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
12. “The Christmas Pig” by J. K. Rowling and Jim Field
13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
14. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
15. “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl
16. “Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16)” by Jeff Kinney
17. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
18. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
19. “State of Terror: A Novel” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny
20. “Spy x Family, Vol. 2” by Tatsuya Endo