1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham

2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King

3. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

4. “Walk the Wire (Amos Decker Series #6)” by David Baldacci

5. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner

6. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle

7. “Masked Prey (Lucas Davenport Series #30)” by John Sandford

8. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

10. “The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President – and Why It Failed” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch

11. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben

12. “Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes

13. “The House of Kennedy” by James Patterson

14. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett

15. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson

16. “Oona Out of Order” by Margarita Montimore

17. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson

18. “Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell” by Tom Clavin

19. “The End of October” by Lawrence Wright

20. “Chosen Ones (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Veronica Roth

