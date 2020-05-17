1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
3. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
4. “Walk the Wire (Amos Decker Series #6)” by David Baldacci
5. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
6. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle
7. “Masked Prey (Lucas Davenport Series #30)” by John Sandford
8. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel
9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
10. “The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President – and Why It Failed” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch
11. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben
12. “Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes
13. “The House of Kennedy” by James Patterson
14. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
15. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson
16. “Oona Out of Order” by Margarita Montimore
17. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
18. “Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell” by Tom Clavin
19. “The End of October” by Lawrence Wright
20. “Chosen Ones (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Veronica Roth
