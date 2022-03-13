1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

2. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins

3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

4. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine, Heidi Skolnik and AARP

5. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” by William P. Barr

6. “One Italian Summer (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Rebecca Serle

7. “The Library of the Dead” by T.L. Huchu

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

9. “Woman on Fire” by Lisa Barr

10. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4” by Gege Akutami

11. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 17” by Koyoharu Gotouge

12. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

13. “The Lightning Rod (Signed B&N Exclusive Book) (Zig and Nola Series #2)” by Brad Meltzer

14. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

15. “Hostage” by Clare Mackintosh

16. “Hook, Line, and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey

17. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco

18. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King

19. “PlantYou: 140+ Ridiculously Easy, Amazingly Delicious Plant-Based Oil-Free Recipes” by Carleigh Bodrug and Will Bulsiewicz

20. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 18” by Koyoharu Gotouge

