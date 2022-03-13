Barnes & Noble best-sellers Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson2. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover 4. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine, Heidi Skolnik and AARP5. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” by William P. Barr6. “One Italian Summer (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Rebecca Serle7. “The Library of the Dead” by T.L. Huchu8. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover9. "Woman on Fire" by Lisa Barr10. "Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4" by Gege Akutami 11. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 17" by Koyoharu Gotouge12. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel" by Taylor Jenkins Reid13. "The Lightning Rod (Signed B&N Exclusive Book) (Zig and Nola Series #2)" by Brad Meltzer14. "It Starts with Us: A Novel" by Colleen Hoover15. "Hostage" by Clare Mackintosh16. "Hook, Line, and Sinker" by Tessa Bailey17. "Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)" by Kerri Maniscalco18. "Fairy Tale" by Stephen King19. "PlantYou: 140+ Ridiculously Easy, Amazingly Delicious Plant-Based Oil-Free Recipes" by Carleigh Bodrug and Will Bulsiewicz20. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 18" by Koyoharu Gotouge 