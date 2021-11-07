1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert

2. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set)” by Paul McCartney

3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham

4. “Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16)” by Jeff Kinney

5. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami

6. “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert

7. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon

8. “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” by Dave Quinn

9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

10. “Frank Herbert’s Dune Saga 6-Book Boxed Set: Dune, Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune” by Frank Herbert

11. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel” by Mitch Albom

12. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly

13. “Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love” by Andy Cohen

14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami

15. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami

16. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood

17. “Steins;Gate: The Complete Manga (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Nitroplus

18. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

19. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

20. “The Dawn of Everything” by David Graeber and David Wengrow

