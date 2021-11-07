1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
2. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set)” by Paul McCartney
3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
4. “Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16)” by Jeff Kinney
5. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami
6. “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert
7. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
8. “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” by Dave Quinn
9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
10. “Frank Herbert’s Dune Saga 6-Book Boxed Set: Dune, Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune” by Frank Herbert
11. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel” by Mitch Albom
12. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly
13. “Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love” by Andy Cohen
14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
15. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami
16. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood
17. “Steins;Gate: The Complete Manga (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Nitroplus
18. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
19. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
20. “The Dawn of Everything” by David Graeber and David Wengrow