1. “Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence” by Claire Saffitz
2. “The Tower of Nero (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Trials of Apollo Series #5)” by Rick Riordan
3. “Dandelion (B&N Exclusive Book)” by Gabbie Hanna
4. “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History” by Ted Cruz
5. “The Wild Iris” by Louise Glück
6. “Leave the World Behind (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Rumaan Alam
7. “The 99 Percent Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design (Signed Book)” by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
8. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks
9. “The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
10. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten
11. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
12. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
13. “Poems 1962-2012” by Louise Glück
14. “Humans” by Brandon Stanton
15. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
16. “The Searcher (Signed Book)” by Tana French
17. “The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom” by Clint McElroy, Carey Pietsch, Griffin McElroy and Travis McElroy
18. “Rage” by Bob Woodward
19. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” by Mariah Carey
20. “Blackout” by Candace Owens
