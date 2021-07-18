1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
2. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
3. “Hip-Hop (And Other Things) (Signed Book)” by Shea Serrano and Arturo Torres
4. “The Crystal Kingdom (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Adventure Zone Series #4)” by Clint McElroy, Carey Pietsch, Griffin McElroy and Travis McElroy
5. “Once Upon a Broken Heart (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Stephanie Garber
6. “The Cellist (Signed Book) (Gabriel Allon Series #21)” by Daniel Silva
7. “The War of Two Queens (Blood and Ash Series #4)” by Jennifer L. Armentrout
8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
9. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Michael C. Bender
10. “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix
11. “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” by Michael Wolff
12. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover
13. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
14. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
15. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More (Signed Book)” by Ree Drummond
16. “Any Way the Wind Blows (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Simon Snow Series #3)” by Rainbow Rowell
17. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
18. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel” by Quentin Tarantino
19. “A Court of Mist and Fury (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas
20. “Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco