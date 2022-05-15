Barnes & Noble best-sellers May 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Heartstopper, Volume 1” by Alice Oseman2. “Heartstopper, Volume 2” by Alice Oseman3. “Heartstopper, Volume 4” by Alice Oseman 4. “The Night & Its Moon” by Piper CJ5. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry6. “Knight Owl” by Christopher Denise7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover8. “A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times” by Mark T. Esper9. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss 11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto12. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds13. “The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family (Pulitzer Prize Winner)” by Joshua Cohen14. “Spy x Family, Vol. 4” by Tatsuya Endo15. “Ghost (Defenders Track Team Series #1)” by Jason Reynolds16. “The Crossover (Newbery Medal Winner)” by Kwame Alexander and Dawud Anyabwile17. “Sunny (Defenders Track Team Series #3)” by Jason Reynolds18. “Patina (Defenders Track Team Series #2)” by Jason Reynolds19. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover20. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers and Christopher A. Myers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJohn Michael PotterMagistrate candidate Helbig drops out of raceCovella Houchens BiggersHardcastles honored as SC Kentuckians of the YearD'Trevion A. TurnerTony Robin PierceBoussard drops out of magistrate raceJohn Michael PotterBand's 40-year celebration to benefit CapitolEdward Rea 'Rowdy' Yates Images Videos State News McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop A guide to the May 17 primary election in Kentucky Gov. Justice announces plans for new expressway connection 2 lawmakers vie to replace Kentucky's only Dem in Congress Two members of Kentucky governor's cabinet step down National News Police: Las Vegas music festival resumes, no shots fired AP News Summary at 2:26 a.m. EDT Billboard Music Awards to feature Travis Scott, Becky G 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Gov. Mills touts fiscal record at Democratic convention Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop 'Reprehensible': Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Spillway Bar & Grill 2195 Old Louisville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)842-9104 Website Bowling Green International Festival Inc 601 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)779-3830 Website Mellow Mushroom 1035 Chestnut St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)393-1800 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView