1. “Heartstopper, Volume 1” by Alice Oseman

2. “Heartstopper, Volume 2” by Alice Oseman

3. “Heartstopper, Volume 4” by Alice Oseman

4. “The Night & Its Moon” by Piper CJ

5. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

6. “Knight Owl” by Christopher Denise

7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

8. “A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times” by Mark T. Esper

9. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss

11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

12. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds

13. “The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family (Pulitzer Prize Winner)” by Joshua Cohen

14. “Spy x Family, Vol. 4” by Tatsuya Endo

15. “Ghost (Defenders Track Team Series #1)” by Jason Reynolds

16. “The Crossover (Newbery Medal Winner)” by Kwame Alexander and Dawud Anyabwile

17. “Sunny (Defenders Track Team Series #3)” by Jason Reynolds

18. “Patina (Defenders Track Team Series #2)” by Jason Reynolds

19. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

20. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers and Christopher A. Myers

Recommended for you