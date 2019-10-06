Hardcover fiction
1. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
2. “The Institute” by Stephen King
3. “The Testaments (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Margaret Atwood
4. “Lethal Agent (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Mitch Rapp Series #18)” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
6. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
7. “The Titanic Secret (Isaac Bell Series #11)” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul
8. “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson
9. “The Girl Who Lived Twice (Millennium Series #6)” by David Lagercrantz
10. “A Better Man (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #15)” by Louise Penny
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell
2. “The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America” by Bill O’Reilly
3. “The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company” by Robert Iger
4. “Permanent Record” by Edward Snowden
5. “Know My Name” by Chanel Miller
6. “Educated” by Tara Westover
7. “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” by Jim Mattis
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
9. “Exonerated: The Failed Takedown of President Donald Trump by the Swamp” by Dan Bongino
10. “The Oracle: The Jubilean Mysteries Unveiled” by Jonathan Cahn
Paperback fiction and nonfiction
1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
2. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty
3. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven: The Sequel to The Five People You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom
4. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
5. “It” by Stephen King
6. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
7. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
8. “The Laws of Human Nature” by Robert Greene
9. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
10. “You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life” by Jen Sincero
