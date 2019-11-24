Hardcover fiction
and nonfiction
1. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” by Michelle Obama
2. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci
3. “Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family” by Mitch Albom
4. “Twisted Twenty-Six (Stephanie Plum Series #26)” by Janet Evanovich
5. “Blue Moon (Jack Reacher Series #24)” by Lee Child
6. “Tom Clancy Code of Honor” by Marc Cameron
7. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
8. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade
9. “The Night Fire (Harry Bosch Series #22 and Renée Ballard Series #3)” by Michael Connelly
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Paperbacks
1. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
2. “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg
3. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
4. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles
5. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by James Rallison
6. “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King
7. “After (After Series #1)” by Anna Todd
8. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
9. “The Shining” by Stephen King
10. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari
