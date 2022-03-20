Barnes & Noble best-sellers Mar 20, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine and Heidi Skolnik2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover 4. “Hostage” by Clare Mackintosh5. “Woman on Fire” by Lisa Barr6. “Nana, Vol. 3” by Ai Yazawa7. “Nana, Vol. 4” by Ai Yazawa8. “Nana, Vol. 5” by Ai Yazawa9. “The War of Two Queens” by Jennifer L. Armentrout10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover 11. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers12. “The Match” by Harlan Coben13. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood14. “Before the Batman” by Random House15. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover16. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas17. “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared” by Seth Meyers and Rob Sayegh18. “Foul Lady Fortune” by Chloe Gong19. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci20. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesManslaughter, drug charges brought against BG manBG Shakery brings gourmet milkshakes to Bowling GreenJeanette Lea RaylesCollege of Medicine’s inaugural class celebrates Match DayLimits placed on Smiths Grove meat processorJessie Lois Hines (Justice)Dragons slip past No. 2 Male in overtimeThe gambler & the murdersGeorge E. Peterson, Jr.Commissioners move ahead on creating EDC Images Videos State News Judge: Same-sex marriage license denials violated rights Beshear vetoes bill revamping Kentucky jobless benefit rules House passes bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky Charges filed against man accused of killing police dog Kentucky House passes bill to tighten public benefits rules National News Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20 Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links Vicious winter storm knocks 6 mushers out of the Iditarod 6 injured after sheriff helicopter crash in national forest AP PHOTOS: Day 24: Scenes of resistance in war-torn Ukraine POLITICAL NEWS AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record Arizona Rep. O'Halleran tests positive for COVID-19 NC federal jury convicts father, son over virus business aid Swecker reelected chairwoman of Virginia Democratic Party Despite Youngkin's request, college board picks new leader Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Adairville Senior Center 225 School St, Adairville, KY 42202 +1(270)539-6051 Lost River Pizza Co 2440 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)746-0255 Website Everlys Lake Malone Inn - Reservations - World Wide Reserv Highway 973 Dunmor Ky 42339, Dunmor, KY 42339 +1(270)215-2367 Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView