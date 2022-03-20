1. “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine and Heidi Skolnik

2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

4. “Hostage” by Clare Mackintosh

5. “Woman on Fire” by Lisa Barr

6. “Nana, Vol. 3” by Ai Yazawa

7. “Nana, Vol. 4” by Ai Yazawa

8. “Nana, Vol. 5” by Ai Yazawa

9. “The War of Two Queens” by Jennifer L. Armentrout

10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

11. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers

12. “The Match” by Harlan Coben

13. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood

14. “Before the Batman” by Random House

15. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover

16. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas

17. “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared” by Seth Meyers and Rob Sayegh

18. “Foul Lady Fortune” by Chloe Gong

19. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci

20. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

Recommended for you