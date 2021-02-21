1. “A Court of Silver Flames (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas
2. “The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There” by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
4. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
5. “An Offer from a Gentleman (Bridgerton Series #3) (with 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
6. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” by Bill Gates
7. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart
8. “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song” by Henry Louis Gates Jr.
9. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Bridgerton Series #4) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
10. “Just as I Am” by Cicely Tyson, Viola Davis and Robin Miles
11. “Home Sweet Road: Finding Love, Making Music & Building a Life One City at a Time (Signed Book)” by Johnnyswim
12.”Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
13. “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah
14. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Exclusive Gift Edition) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
15. “To Sir Phillip, with Love (Bridgerton Series #5) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
16. “When He Was Wicked (Bridgerton Series #6) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
17. “This Is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More” by Uma Naidoo
18. “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson
19. “It’s in His Kiss (Bridgerton Series #7) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
20. “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know (Signed Book)” by Adam Grant
