1. “A Court of Silver Flames (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas

2. “The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There” by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

4. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera

5. “An Offer from a Gentleman (Bridgerton Series #3) (with 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

6. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” by Bill Gates

7. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart

8. “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song” by Henry Louis Gates Jr.

9. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Bridgerton Series #4) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

10. “Just as I Am” by Cicely Tyson, Viola Davis and Robin Miles

11. “Home Sweet Road: Finding Love, Making Music & Building a Life One City at a Time (Signed Book)” by Johnnyswim

12.”Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami

13. “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah

14. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Exclusive Gift Edition) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

15. “To Sir Phillip, with Love (Bridgerton Series #5) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

16. “When He Was Wicked (Bridgerton Series #6) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

17. “This Is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More” by Uma Naidoo

18. “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson

19. “It’s in His Kiss (Bridgerton Series #7) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

20. “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know (Signed Book)” by Adam Grant

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.