1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
2. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins
3. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing Deluxe Edition” by Delia Owens
5. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
6. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
7. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
8. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
9. “All Adults Here (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Emma Straub
10. “In Awe: Rediscover Your Childlike Wonder to Unleash Inspiration, Meaning, and Joy” by John O’Leary
11. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
12. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd
13. “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell
14. “Incomparable” by Brie Bella and Nikki Bella
15. “Walk the Wire (Amos Decker Series #6)” by David Baldacci
16. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
17. “Becoming Deluxe Signed Edition (Signed Book)” by Michelle Obama
18. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz (Signed Book)” by Erik Larson
19. “Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews
20. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
